Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.35. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 961,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,201. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,629.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,131. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.