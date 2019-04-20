Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.93. 2,548,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,866. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $310,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 971,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

