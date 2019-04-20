Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 1,695,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,934. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.74%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,436,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,720,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,880,000 after acquiring an additional 877,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,655,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 209,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

