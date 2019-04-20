Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

