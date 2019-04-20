Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast limited (MESO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Brokerages expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to announce sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $16.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 million to $16.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.33 million, with estimates ranging from $9.47 million to $11.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 528.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MESO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. 66,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,858. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $519.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.