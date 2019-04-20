Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $47,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $132,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 3,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

