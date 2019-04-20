Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $23,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 227,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,791 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

