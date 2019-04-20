Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $9.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 4,119,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,527. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

