Analysts Anticipate Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to post $188.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.90 million and the lowest is $187.40 million. Cloudera reported sales of $102.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $843.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.01 million to $847.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.70 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,857. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.61. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 468,635 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

