Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.63 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $487.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.40 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $240.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

AIMC remained flat at $$34.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 524,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,825. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

