Amyris (AMRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L John Doerr acquired 6,732,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,321,899.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amyris by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amyris by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

