American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to announce $208.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $194.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $885.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.60 million to $910.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $954.11 million, with estimates ranging from $919.32 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 88.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Renal Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.01.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

