American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,334,916,000 after acquiring an additional 300,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,681,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,018,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

