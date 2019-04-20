American Express (AXP) Position Boosted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $113.67 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

