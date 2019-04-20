American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $555.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.03 million to $559.99 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $510.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $554.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 275,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,032. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 810,594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

