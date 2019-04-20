American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

AEL opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $554.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 810,594 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.