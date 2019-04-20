American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,133,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,480,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 92,883 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $3,235,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

FCX opened at $14.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/american-century-companies-inc-purchases-new-position-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.