American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 180,698 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,647,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Masco to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of MAS opened at $40.04 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

