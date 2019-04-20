American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 4,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $354,739,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,503 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,690,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

