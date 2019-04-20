American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,020 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

