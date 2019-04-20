Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,203,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amc Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,280 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Amc Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,549,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 97,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 842,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. The business had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

