AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:AMC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

