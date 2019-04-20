Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Amalgamated Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.70 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $498.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

