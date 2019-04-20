Altus Midstream (ALTM) Trading Down 7.7%

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.00. 1,182,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 440,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $759,438.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altus Midstream (ALTM) Trading Down 7.7%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/altus-midstream-altm-trading-down-7-7.html.

About Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.