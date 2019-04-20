Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price objective (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,364.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,236.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/alphabet-inc-goog-is-lejeune-puetz-investment-counsel-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.