Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 96.42%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.28 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

