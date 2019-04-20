Alliant Energy (LNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to add natural gas and renewable assets to its generation portfolio. Further, Alliant Energy will upgrade some of its coal facilities to lower carbon emission from its generating plants. The company's dividend payment since 1946 without fail shows its strong earnings visibility. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remain headwinds for Alliant Energy. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,625 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

