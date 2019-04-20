Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $165.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,246,822.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

