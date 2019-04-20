Alleghany (Y) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Y has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:Y traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $646.92. 148,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $558.50 and a twelve month high of $666.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany will post 36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total transaction of $318,860.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,205.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $8,561,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

