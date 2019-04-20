Align Technology (ALGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.44.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $281.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.13. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

