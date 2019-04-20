Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,434,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.54.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

