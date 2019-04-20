Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

