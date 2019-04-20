Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.40.

NYSE APD opened at $198.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $198.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after buying an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

