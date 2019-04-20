Aimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.13.

AIMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after purchasing an additional 338,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,310 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

