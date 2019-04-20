Aimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.
Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.13.
AIMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.