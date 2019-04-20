Agenus (AGEN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 606,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,057. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Agenus by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agenus by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

