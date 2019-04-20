Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $534.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.60 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $612.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $174.50.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 358,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

