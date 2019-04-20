Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Aeron has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $2.61 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00009522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Binance and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00461709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01106648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,500,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Tidex, IDAX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.