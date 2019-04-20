Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,464.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $31,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,090 over the last ninety days. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVEE stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $771.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

