Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

