AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of AdvanSix worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in AdvanSix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.33 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.98.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $386.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen lowered AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

