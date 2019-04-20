Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

