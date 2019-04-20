AdultChain (XXX) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, AdultChain has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One AdultChain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. AdultChain has a total market capitalization of $10,574.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdultChain alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033316 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.