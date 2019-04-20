adidas (ADS) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €226.42 ($263.28).

Shares of ADS opened at €232.15 ($269.94) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

