Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

ACHN opened at $2.93 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

