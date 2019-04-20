Achaogen (AKAO) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.18. Achaogen shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 75605 shares trading hands.

AKAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Achaogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Get Achaogen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 271,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $152,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,561,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,340.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,431,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,886. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in Achaogen by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 490,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Achaogen by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Achaogen (AKAO) Shares Gap Up to $0.18” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/achaogen-akao-shares-gap-up-to-0-18.html.

Achaogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.