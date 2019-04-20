AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $120,126.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

