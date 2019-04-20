988 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $34,733.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,979 shares in the company, valued at $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,604,560 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.97.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

