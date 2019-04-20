$96.27 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to post $96.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.62 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $86.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year sales of $464.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.48 million to $465.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $543.56 million to $551.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $101,752.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,096.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,719 shares of company stock worth $241,583. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,827 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 377,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

