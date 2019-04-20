9,300 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

