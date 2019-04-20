92 Resources (NTY) Shares Down 5.9%

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 150,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 326,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

92 Resources Company Profile (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

